SPD sergeant files lawsuit against city and police chief

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Following a public hearing to stop his transfer Sgt. Michael Carter is suing the city and his boss, Police Chief Ben Raymond.
The lawsuit filed Thursday, Mar. 21 is a direct response to the decision handed down by the Shreveport’s Civil Service Board on Tuesday, Mar.19 regarding Carter’s move from patrol to HR.
After three hours of testimony, the board deemed that the transfer was not an abuse of power by Chief Raymond in a 6-2 vote.
Carter, who serves as the civil service board’s president, insisted even after deliberations that Raymond was abusing his power.
The 23-year veteran cop insists that the move to HR would conflict with his responsibilities on the civil service board, inevitably causing him to recuse himself or resign.
While Raymond describe his decision to move Carter as one that would benefit the department because of Carter’s HR background. He testified that he believes Carter’s extensive expertise could lead to changes in policies and procedures.
The lawsuit claims the transfer to HR is an abuse of power in a clear attempt to influence and control decisions passed down by the board, that directly reviews actions of Raymond by:
- Causing Carter to recuse on many and/or selected cases before the board which could result in the action standing due to a tie vote and/or due to the lack of participation by Carter;
- Causing Carter to face another Ethics Board complaint and possible discipline by the Ethics Board; and/or
- Giving Raymond grounds to begin disciplinary action against Carter up to and including termination if he refuses to perform services that would conflict with his duties as a board member; and
- Suppressing the vote of the members of SPD for their representative on the board by precluding and/or attempting to preclude Carter from participating in appeals, voting on the appeals, and representing their interests on the board.
