Shreveport fire officials outline needs in new master plan

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department released its 2019-22 master plan this week.
The 70-page document lays out the biggest needs the department has over the next four years, how much they would cost and how they could be implemented.
The plan includes staffing, equipment needs, professional development, succession training and more.
" As those financial resources become available, what we like to have is a plan for our council members and city administration to look at and say, ‘Hey, there’s some funding sources here now. This is a project that the Fire Department can put in place that can better serve our citizens and we already have it identified and what it will cost’," Fire Chief Scott Wolverton explained.
The city administration and City Council members already have copies of the plan, he added.
Among the department’s most critical needs over the next four years is vehicle replacement. At least a dozen engines as well as ladder trucks, ambulances and staff cars are needed.
“We have a lot of vehicles that need to be replaced," Wolverton said. “Some of our apparatus are critical right now based off the age, the amount of mileage they have, hours on the engine and maintenance costs we are spending each year."
Wolverton said staffing also is a critical priority. Most important is ensuring each response vehicle meets the national standard of having four firefighters.
The master plan outlines the incremental hiring of up to 72 firefighters.
Research shows the Fire Department also needs one to two more ambulances. Ten are in service now.
“We’re making about 10,000 more calls now from when we added that 10th medic unit," the fire chief said. "That’s a lot of calls that those same 10 medic units are making that they weren’t making 15 years ago.”
Upgrading and renovating buildings also is part of the master plan.
Funding to relocate Fire Station 8 is there from a 2011 bond and will be finished under this plan.
Other fire stations and the fire academy also need to be renovated or relocated.
And Wolverton hopes to see some state funding come in for a regional training facility.
And that’s just scratching the surface of the Fire Department’s master plan.
Wolverton said he’s excited to show the public and elected officials what they’ve identified to help improve services for citizens and fire employees.
“These are their taxpayer dollars. They expect us to be good steward of it. We want to be good stewards of it. We want to be able to show them this is how we want to be able to use your funding wisely to serve you better. That’s what that plan is for.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.