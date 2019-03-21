Sabine Parish school closed due to flu

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Another ArkLaTex school system has announced school closures due to flu.
Students at Converse School will not return to school on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22.
Parent teacher conferences are still scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Senior Quiz Bowl will still have the tournament that was scheduled on Thursday.
The kindergarten field trip scheduled for Thursday, March 21st has been cancelled.
