Rep. Barbara Norton announces run for state senate

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton announced on Thursday morning that she will run for Louisiana Sate Senator.
The announcement was made at a media event in Shreveport.
Rep. Norton will run for the District 39 seat, which is currently occupied by Senator Gregory Tarver.
Tarver has served as District 39′s senator from 1984 to 2004 and was elected back in 2012, unseating Lydia Jackson.
This is Rep. Norton’s last eligible term for state representative, which expires next January.
