Police seek help identifying 2 possible theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Someone's wallet was stolen Feb. 16 at Superior Bar & Grill in the 6100 block of Line Avenue in Shreveport, authorities say.
Now investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two possible suspects.
Police are sharing images of duo that were captured by surveillance cameras at a different location.
Investigators have not explained how the surveillance camera images are connected with the theft.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for the theft.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the pair to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the website lockemup.org or using the P3tips app.
