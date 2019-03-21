Police: Driver attempts to fight off car jacker, rolls SUV

Police: Driver attempts to fight off car jacker, rolls SUV
The driver of the SUV told police he was fighting off an attempted carjacking when he wrecked the SUV. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff | March 21, 2019 at 5:09 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 5:10 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is recovering after defending himself and rolling his SUV on its side on Thursday morning.

Shreveport police officers got the call just after 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of Dalzell Street between McCellan and Southern Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a SUV on its side that had struck a utility pole.

The SUV's driver told police he was fighting off an attempted car jacking, which caused the accident.

The driver’s leg was injured and is not considered life-threatening.

Shreveport police are working to check security cameras around the scene of the incident to verify the driver’s claims.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.