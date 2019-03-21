Marshall ISD links apparel deal with Under Armour

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Marshall ISD has linked a three-year-deal with Under Armour.
According to the Marshall News Messenger, the deal, along with BSN Sports, will provide official team and school apparel. All of the district’s athletic teams will now exclusively wear and use head-to-toe Under Armour products. This includes footwear, socks, uniforms and head wear.
The school tweeted about their excitement! “MISD is now officially an @UnderArmour Community!”
Mavs gear is now available at their official team store.
