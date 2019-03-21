Louisiana State Police to host free child seat check event

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana state police will host free child passenger seat safety checks in Bossier City.
The event is Saturday, Mar. 23 at Airline High School from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Child passenger safety technicians will provide hands-on child seat inspections and answer questions.
A limited number of seats will be available, free of charge, for those in need of a seat for their child.
State police estimate 3 out of 4 child restraint systems are misused.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says during the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved because of child restraints.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.