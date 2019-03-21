Louisiana Fire Marshal warns of unexpected Spring fire hazard

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - With Spring here, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal is warning of a fire hazard involved in cleaning and improvement projects. They say chemicals like oil-based paints, stains and varnishes can become an unexpected fire hazard.
State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning wants residents to be aware of the phenomenon known as spontaneous ignition. The National Fire Protection Association says this is a byproduct of spontaneous heating, which happens when a material increases in temperature without drawing heat from its surroundings.
The NFPA more than 14,000 fires happen annually because of spontaneous ignition. The State Fire Marshal says last week alone, they received reports of three fires across Louisiana because of spontaneous ignition of cleaning rags. No injuries were reported from any of the fires.
They are offering several recommendations for disposing of the rags to avoid these types of fires:
- Never discard oily rags together in any kind of container right after use
- Thoroughly and individually dry rags outside on concrete and out of direct sunlight before disposal
- Fill a metal can with water, place the rags into the can then secure the can closed before disposing
- Never leave disposal cans and/or buckets with oily rags indoors, including in garages
