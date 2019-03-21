Gillette launches recycling campaign to keep razors out of landfills

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gillette has announced plans to launch the first national program to fully recycle used razors.
The razor brand is launching the campaign alongside TerraCycle, an international recycling company that specializes in hard-to-recycle materials.
Gillette’s campaign will accept all razor blades and cartridges, regardless of brand.
“We are very excited about our partnership with TerraCycle to offer recycling for Gillette, Venus, or any razor brand across the U.S.” Gillette CEO Gary Coombe said in a statement. “This is an important first step toward sustainable solutions for shaving products and the start of an exciting journey with Gillette and TerraCycle.”
Those who wish to participate in the program can sign up online, and ship materials from their home.
Businesses, organizations and schools can also sign up to become a recycling location.
Participation is only offered to U.S. customers at this time, but Gillette says they are already working on rolling the campaign out in other countries.
