FIRST ALERT: Clouds and rain return this weekend

It looks like we’re going to have to trade in our sunglasses for an umbrella this weekend.
Friday will be our last SUN-sational day before clouds and rain return this weekend through early next week. Here’s a look at our upcoming rain chances.
Our next storm system and cold front will impact the ArkLaTex late this weekend through early next week. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop Sunday through Monday. It looks like the best chance of rain this weekend will come late Sunday through early Monday. As the front clears the area, our rain chances will come to an end late Monday.
Even though a few strong storms can’t be ruled, it does not look like everything is going to line up for scattered to widespread strong to severe storms late Sunday through Monday.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s rain chances and snapshot of FutureTrack at midnight and Monday.
The heaviest rain will likely fall along and north of I-20 corridor. This is where widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″ will be possible. A few spots could pick up as much as 3″ of rain. The southern half of the area will likely not see as much rain. Places south of I-20 will likely only see between 0.25-0.75″ of rain.
With all that being said, this weekend is going to be far from a complete washout. It’s not going to be raining everywhere all day on Saturday or Sunday. Despite the clouds and rain, highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and in the low to mid 70s on Sunday.
As the rain exits early next, much cooler air will air will start to move into the area. Highs on Tuesday will only be near 60 degrees and overnight lows will be near 40 degrees.
Temperatures will start to rebound towards the middle of next week. By the end of next week, the KSLA First Alert Weather Team could be tracking more rain.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for rain impacting your weekend. Here’s how you can always get the very latest updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.