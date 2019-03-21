ETX church commemorates 180th-anniversary

HALLSVILLE, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas church is celebrating nearly two decades worship this weekend.
First United Methodist Church Hallsville is celebrating its 180th anniversary at 10 a.m. March 24, with lunch following.
“What goes through my mind?” said Senior Pastor Brian Brooks. “I’m really young, that’s what goes through my mind.”
The church began worshiping together in 1839, close to 30 years before Hallsville was incorporated in 1870. It’s the oldest church in the small East Texas city.
“To have a church that’s existed longer than the Hallsville community is an amazing blessing, but’s it’s also an amazing responsibility,” Brooks said. “I think what makes us stand out is our longevity and our continued effort to re-invent ourselves depending on what situation comes before us.”
The church has been challenged through time, but Brooks said had stood resolute in its faith through different tribulations. First United Methodist burnt down twice in the 1900′s, but managed to rise from the ashes and re-build time and time again.
“We continue to exist because of the dreams of the people who used to go here that have since passed on to their glory, and from the people that continue to dream about what the future can be for this community,” Brooks said.
Since 1992, congregants of First United Methodist have been meeting weekly at the church’s present location off Highway 80. The church’s spacious sanctuary is filled with gorgeous and breath taking stained glass windows.
“We participate in as many community and outreach projects as we continue to make people know that we are a presence in this community,” Brooks said.
Though the church has a long-lasting and deep rooted history in East Texas, Brooks said his church’s mission is everlasting.
“The church of the 21st century is changing at a very dynamic and rapid pace,”Brooks said. “We have to learn to embrace all the history of the past, present and the future."
For more on FUMC Hallsville, including service times, visit their website at fumchallsville.org
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.