Caddo Animal Services to host free rabies clinic

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Is your pet up to date on its rabies shots?
The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots to pets for parish residents.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the MLK neighborhood at the David Raines Community Center, 2920 Round Grove Lane in Shreveport.
The first 500 attendees will be eligible for the free shots. Shots will be given to dogs, cats and ferrets.
Attendees must provide a drivers license or photo ID.
The parish will provide 1-year rabies vaccinations. Pet microchipping will be offered at $7.
Information on heartworm prevention, mosquitoes, caring for your pets in weather and more will be available.
For more information, contact the shelter at 318-226-6624 or visit www.caddopets.com.
