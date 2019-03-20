Suspect in 2014 Mother’s Day double homicide found guilty

“It’s difficult,” says one neighbor. “It’s been extremely difficult, knowing that not only did we lose two beautiful young women, everyone in the area lost their sense of security. We’re scared every night.” That fear lead this woman to ask us to not reveal her identity. At the time, she told KSLA News 12 that Butler attended the victims’ memorial on Thursday. “The audacity to come to it knowing that… after you had done something like that, I wouldn’t be able to face myself after doing something like that much less the family and friends of the people I did it to. It’s horrible.”