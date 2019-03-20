Suspect in 2014 Mother’s Day double homicide found guilty

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Brandon Butler was found guilty in the double homicide that occurred on Mother’s Day in 2014.
Police were called to the house shared by Beadle and Cox in the 3000 block of Bragg Street at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, after Jacqueline Beadle’s mother went to the home and found the two victims inside. Jacqueline’s mother had gone to there to check on her after not hearing from her since the Friday before when Jacqueline took her child to her mother’s home for babysitting.
Police believe Butler, who was friends with the women, shot them both inside the house and then drove away from the scene in Karyl Ann Cox’s car which police later found parked in the 4800 block of Sheryl Street.
According to Bogalusa Police Chief Joe Culpepper, a vehicle matching a description provided by Bossier City police was spotted outside a local eatery, where Butler was taken into custody without incident by his officers and Washington Parish deputies.
Residents in the area say were glad someone was arrested.
“It’s difficult,” says one neighbor. “It’s been extremely difficult, knowing that not only did we lose two beautiful young women, everyone in the area lost their sense of security. We’re scared every night.” That fear lead this woman to ask us to not reveal her identity. At the time, she told KSLA News 12 that Butler attended the victims’ memorial on Thursday. “The audacity to come to it knowing that… after you had done something like that, I wouldn’t be able to face myself after doing something like that much less the family and friends of the people I did it to. It’s horrible.”
Butler’s sentencing is set for May 28, 2019.
