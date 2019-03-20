SporTran job fair scheduled for March 22

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Looking for a job that will take you places — at least in Shreveport-Bossier?
The SportTran’s Bus Operator Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at SporTran’s Main Office, 1115 Jack Wells Blvd. Shreveport, LA 71107.
All candidates must be at least 21 years of age or older and must have at least Louisiana Commercial Driver’s License Class B with Passenger Endorsement.
Those interested are asked to visit www.sportran.org to complete an online application before the job fair.
For more information and to reserve your spot at the career day call (318) 673-7400.
