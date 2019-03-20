Shreveport upgrading first responder technology, promoting low-cost internet

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport is working to upgrade the internet technology in the city’s police and fire units.
They are changing the current modems inside the cars to make them more efficient and up to current internet speeds, said Keith Hanson, chief technology officer.
“Without FirstNet technology, first responders are not able to utilize the newest technology.”
FirstNet was created through the federal government to give first responders priority access to cell towers.
Shreveport plans to have all of its emergency units upgraded by the end of the year.
The cost is estimated to be $200,000.
The money was allocated after the city saved on landline telephone service.
Hanson also is getting the word out on AT&T’s special discounted internet for people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
