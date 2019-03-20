Shreveport ranked #2 in 2019′s ‘Fattest Cities in America’

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport ranked #2 for the Fattest Cities in America. According to a study by Wallet Hub, Americans are the fattest people in the world, not just stereotypically but statistically as well.
Their data set ranges from share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by the year 2030, to healthy-food access.
Here are the Top 10 cities:
1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
2. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
3. Memphis, TN
4. Jackson, MS
5.Mobile, AL
6. Tulsa, OK
7. Knoxville, TN
8. Toledo, OH
9. Baton Rouge, LA
10. Augusta-Richmond County, GA
For the remaining 90 cities, visit ’2019′s Fattest Cities in America’ at wallethub.com.
