Shreveport police officer shot but did not kill gunman, coroner’s office says

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer shot a man three times Feb. 5, but it was not his bullets that claimed the man’s life, the Caddo Parish coroner’s office reports.
Rather, it was 31-year-old Anthony Dewayne Childs himself who fired the shot that killed him.
Officer Treveion Brooks fired eight shots during the confrontation with Childs near Hollywood Avenue at Kennedy Drive.
Those gunshots were fired at a distance and were non-lethal, the coroner’s office concluded.
“Officer Brooks attempted to detain Childs, who fled, and when confronted by the officer, produced a handgun. During this confrontation, Mr. Childs shot himself in the chest.”
An autopsy on Childs also showed the presence of marijuana and methamphetamine metabolites in his blood, according to the coroner’s office.
Those findings will be sent to the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office for review.
