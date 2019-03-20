Rep. Westerman visits Texarkana plant

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - A Southwest Arkansas industrial plant continues to grow and on Tuesday, received support from a visiting U.S. congressman.
Union Tank Car Company in Texarkana, Arkansas is in the process of hiring additional employees and on Tuesday, U.S. Congressman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas came by to see what the Texarkana company is doing right.
According to Brent Bonvillain, the plant's manager, he's looking for interior blasters and painters exteriors blasters and painters and then general labors.
"I think that is good news," Westerman said. "And Brent was just telling me about how they picked up some employees from Red River Army Depot."
Union Tank Car Company repairs and refurbishes railroad tank cars. Right now there are about 125 employees at this facility.
Congressman Westerman praised employees for their work and says recent changes in tax laws may have contributed to this Texarkana plant recent growth.
"I think one thing we have done was the tax cut and job act which we allow businesses to keep more of their money and reinvest it into their business," Westerman said.
If interested in a job, visit Union Tank Car at 2801 Nash-Thompson Road in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Also while visiting the area today Congressman Bruce Westerman expressed the importance of the completion of Interstate 49 which runs through his district.
He said what's keeping the project from completion is funding.
“It’s over a $3 billion project to finish it that is a lot of money even on the federal level,” Westerman said. “I think it is one of the most important projects across the country and I hope to be able to argue the case for finishing Intersate 49.”
