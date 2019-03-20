NIH medical research program visiting Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Could your DNA change the future of healthcare? A research tour is here in Shreveport looking to answer that question.
The National Institutes of Health’s “All of Us” journey tour is set up outside of the Sci-Port Discovery Center looking for participants for its research program.
The program focuses on precision medicine, which is medicine personalized for each specific person.
They have an educational unit set up to inform people about their program, and if you want to sign up you can move over to their enrollment unit nearby.
“The study goes on for ten years, and participants have the opportunity to participate as much or as little as they want,” said tour manager, Francisco Huizar. “At the end of the study we may be able to do things like help you as an individual with whatever ailment is running in your bloodline or just in your community.”
Their goal is to have a million people signed up for the program. So far they have around 200,000.
The tour will be set up outside of Sci-Port from March 19th-23rd, the 26th-29th and the 31st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
