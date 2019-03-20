New app could help provide parishes and counties with faster internet

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - For those across the ArkLaTex, slow internet can create a challenge — but there’s a new app available that could help with that.
The National Association of Counties or NACo launched a new app called “TestIT” that will help identify areas with low connectivity.
“Having the right accurate data will help determine who needs what and how much, and then they can work with the service providers,” said Bossier Parish Police Jury Administrator Bill Altimus.
Bossier Parish is one of many parishes part of the NACo (National Association of Counties).
All people have to do is download the app and whenever they are at home or out they can just run a test to find out their internet speeds as well as see if their area is above or below the national average and FCC minimum requirements.
Altimus says this information will help hold service providers accountable for the information they provide to the public about their internet services.
“You watch them on TV, (and) they’ve got 99.9 percent coverage throughout the nation, and it’s good coverage, well maybe not so much,” he said. “If you don’t have the data to refute that, then it’s just my word against your word and we don’t get anywhere.”
Altimus says he has plans to speak with first responders and state police so that they collect information in areas where they have issues with internet connectivity.
Once NACo has enough information they will compile it all together and present it to the FCC and Congress so that they can acquire money to help improve internet connectivity in struggling areas.
The app will only be collecting upload and download speeds, the time of day you used the app, your geographic location, IP address and connection type.
Altimus says he will check with NACo to get updates on information acquired from Bossier Parish.
If you are interested in downloading the TestIT app on your phone, click HERE
