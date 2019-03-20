More SUNsational weather for the end of the work week

Don’t be completely surprised if you have to dodge a few rain drops this afternoon or evening. A weak cold front will slide south across the area and bring in a little bit of light rain or a few showers. Most of the area will stay dry. Places along and north of I-30 will have the best chance of rain for the rest of the day. With the front moving in and clouds and a little rain in the area, temperatures range from the 50s north of I-30 to the low 70s south of I-20. Most places will be back into the 50s by 7 or 8 p.m. this evening. The wind will also pick up out of the northwest as the front passes through your area.