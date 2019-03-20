More SUNsational weather for the end of the work week

Don’t be completely surprised if you have to dodge a few rain drops this afternoon or evening. A weak cold front will slide south across the area and bring in a little bit of light rain or a few showers. Most of the area will stay dry. Places along and north of I-30 will have the best chance of rain for the rest of the day. With the front moving in and clouds and a little rain in the area, temperatures range from the 50s north of I-30 to the low 70s south of I-20. Most places will be back into the 50s by 7 or 8 p.m. this evening. The wind will also pick up out of the northwest as the front passes through your area.
The slim chance of rain will likely be gone by midnight, and the sky will gradually clear overnight. Tonight will be chilly, if not cold in some spots. Lows will range from the upper 30s north of I-30 to the low to mid 40s south of I-20. Everyone will need a heavy jacket or their winter coat for the start of the first full day of spring.
Thursday will be a SUNsational day! A chilly morning will turn into a warm afternoon. Most places will hit or top 70 degrees Thursday afternoon. Expect a lot of sunshine and a west to northwest wind at 5-15 mph. Friday will be very similar to Thursday. It's just going to be a touch warmer. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s.
Unfortunately, this SUNtastic weather is not going to stick around for the weekend. Clouds will start to build back in late Friday into Saturday. A few showers will be possible on Saturday. A storm system and cold front will impact the ArkLaTex late Sunday through Monday and bring in scattered to widely scattered showers and storms. Right now, it looks like there will be enough instability, or fuel, in the atmosphere for a few strong storms. The heaviest rain will likely fall along and north of I-30. This is where 2-3" of rain will be possible. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid 70s.
A cold front will likely clear the rain out late Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday is looking much cooler. Highs will only be near 60 degrees and lows will be near 40 degrees. Temperatures will start to rebound towards the middle of next week.
Have a great night! Don’t forget to check out the super worm moon! Tonight’s full moon will be the last one of 2019.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
