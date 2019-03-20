Final day to apply for Bossier Schools superintendent position

By KSLA Staff | March 20, 2019 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 11:42 AM

BOSSIER PARISH (KSLA) - Today marks the last day for applicants to apply for superintendent of Bossier Schools. The applications will be sent to another district for verification. In April, the Bossier School Board will review the applications.

The seat was vacated in February when then Superintendent Scott Smith retired.

According to Bossier parish agencies, Smith was under federal investigation.

As of now, Assistant Superintendent Mitch Downey holds the interim seat.

