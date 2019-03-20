A few showers possible this afternoon

Our next weather maker looks to move in for the weekend and towards the beginning of next week. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible Saturday, otherwise cloudy skies. Scattered rain & thunderstorms possible for Sunday and Monday. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday, with low 70s on Sunday and Monday. You may need to have some indoor activities planned for this upcoming weekend. Rainfall totals looks anywhere from 1-1.5" with the highest totals being in the northern portions of the area. We will continue to keep you updated on timing of this system.