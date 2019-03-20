A few showers possible this afternoon

Good morning! It's a nice start to your day with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across the area. No issues on your morning commute. Expect dry conditions and lots of sunshine once the sun rises later this morning. You may need the jacket and will need the sunglasses out the door.
Highs will get into the low 70s later this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front will be pushing through the area today, this could being a shower or two in place north of I-20. Winds will starts off from the southwest and shift to the northwest later this afternoon. Lows drop into the low 40s tonight.
We will continue to have a very nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex through rest of this week. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s, low 70s with lots of sunshine. 70s continue for Friday, but a few clouds throughout the day. Otherwise a great night to get out and enjoy some events around the ArkLaTex.
Our next weather maker looks to move in for the weekend and towards the beginning of next week. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible Saturday, otherwise cloudy skies. Scattered rain & thunderstorms possible for Sunday and Monday. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday, with low 70s on Sunday and Monday. You may need to have some indoor activities planned for this upcoming weekend. Rainfall totals looks anywhere from 1-1.5" with the highest totals being in the northern portions of the area. We will continue to keep you updated on timing of this system.
We dry out Tuesday, but will be much cooler in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
