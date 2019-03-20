Department of Community Development to offer pre-apprenticeship truck driving program

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Do you know someone ages 21 to 24 looking for a possible career in truck driving?
The Department of Community Development, Bureau of Workforce Development and WIOA Youth Program has partnered together for a pre-apprenticeship truck driving program.
Training begins April 15. The program will run through the end of June 2019. The pay rate will be $9.00 an hour paid work experience for 95 Clock Hours through Diesel Driving Academy.
Participants must have a clean driving record, no felony record, and can pass a drug test and a DOT physical.
Potential students may qualify for this program through Diesel Driving Academy to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and an apprenticeship at Schneider Trucking for one year.
If you would like more information, please contact the Department of Community Development’s Bureau of Workforce Development WIOA Youth Program’s Youth Coordinator, Penny Butler, at (318) 673-7567 or Youth Counselor, Shaquavia Durden at (318) 673-7544.
