BCPD: Second wave of text scam targets bank customers

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is warning residents about the second wave of phishing texts reported in the area.
The fake text messages appear to be from the recipients’ bank, and may even include some information from their bank card account.
In the messages card holders are directed to call a phone number, asked to provide their PIN and personal information like social security numbers.
Investigators want to remind the public that no financial institution would contact a customer and ask for information. They also advise calling your bank directly to see if the message is legitimate.
