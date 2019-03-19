Weak cold front arrives Wednesday

For many, Wednesday is going to be another mild and mostly sunny day. A weak cold front will drop from north to south across the area on Wednesday. This front is not going to have a huge impact on our weather. With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, widespread rain is not expected. However, a few showers will be possible along and north of I-30. A stray shower will be possible as far south of I-20. Most will not need their rain gear on Wednesday. A cool blast is not going to follow this front either. Because of the front, high temperatures will range from near 60 degrees north of I-30 to just above 70 degrees south of I-20 on Wednesday