Weak cold front arrives Wednesday

Tuesday has been another SUNsational day across the ArkLaTex. Overall, the rest of the work week looks dry and mild. However, a weak cold front will drop south across the area on Wednesday and bring in a slight chance of rain. For most, rain won't return until this weekend or early next week.
You can go ahead and leave your rain gear at home if you're going to be out and about this evening. Temperatures will quickly drop through the 60s and into the 50s by 9 or 10 p.m., so you'll probably need a light jacket if you're going to be out late.
The overnight will be clear and chilly once again. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. You'll need a heavy jacket out the door Wednesday morning. Other than the chilly temperatures, no major weather problems are expected for the morning commute.
For many, Wednesday is going to be another mild and mostly sunny day. A weak cold front will drop from north to south across the area on Wednesday. This front is not going to have a huge impact on our weather. With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, widespread rain is not expected. However, a few showers will be possible along and north of I-30. A stray shower will be possible as far south of I-20. Most will not need their rain gear on Wednesday. A cool blast is not going to follow this front either. Because of the front, high temperatures will range from near 60 degrees north of I-30 to just above 70 degrees south of I-20 on Wednesday
With slightly cooler air moving into the area, Wednesday night will be chilly. Lows will range from the upper 30s north of I-30 to the mid 40s south of I-20.
The rest of the work week will be sunny and dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Friday will be a touch warmer. Most places will top 70 degrees. Clouds will start to increase late Friday into Friday night.
A storm system and cold front will impact the ArkLaTex this weekend through early next week and bring in scattered showers and storms. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will come late Sunday through early Monday. Saturday will be cloudy with a few showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be near or just above 70 degrees. You may want to have backup plan this weekend just in case your outdoor plans get washed out.
The rain will likely clear the ArkLaTex by Monday afternoon. Right now, the models are hinting at cool down towards the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday could struggle to hit 60 degrees, and overnight lows could be in the 40s again. Temperatures look to rebound by the end of next week.
Have a great night! Spring starts tomorrow at 4:58 p.m.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.