Victim in fatal Harrison County crash named

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety has released the name of the young man that died following a crash on Saturday night.
Tristen Alexander Jackson, 20, of Humble, Texas was driving a 2003 Honda Accord when he left the roadway and then over corrected to the left, again leaving the roadway.
Jackson’s vehicle struck a culvert, became airborne and eventually hit a tree.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to, Texas Department of Public Safety.
He was sent to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler where he later died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.