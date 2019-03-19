‘Terror is no match for love’ Mayor Perkins posts letter of support for Muslim community

“As Mayor, I will do everything in my power to ensure your safety.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins
By Javonti Thomas | March 19, 2019 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 6:32 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins posted a letter to Instagram following the deadly terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

50 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at two mosques last Friday.

In the letter Perkins says, “My faith tells me that we are all equal in the eyes of God. I want members of the Islamic community to know that you are part of our family.”

He also says, “Terrorism uses fear to highlight our differences and pit us against one another. But terror is no match for love, which recognizes our deeper bonds.”

