‘Terror is no match for love’ Mayor Perkins posts letter of support for Muslim community

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins posted a letter to Instagram following the deadly terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.
In the letter Perkins says, “My faith tells me that we are all equal in the eyes of God. I want members of the Islamic community to know that you are part of our family.”
He also says, “Terrorism uses fear to highlight our differences and pit us against one another. But terror is no match for love, which recognizes our deeper bonds.”
