Speed limit increase on I-49 in Alexandria

RAPIDES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Passing through Alexandria might be a little quicker now.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is giving drivers a heads up: starting today, a speed limit change will increase the speed in Alexandria on Interstate 49.
The speed limit between Broadway Avenue north to the US 71 interchange is increasing from 60 mph to 65 mph.
The rest of I-49 currently posted at 60 mph are increasing to 70 mph.
"It’s been proven that posted speed limits that align with the 85th percentile speed of drivers create safer roadways and allow for a more efficient flow of traffic along a corridor," reads a news release from LaDOTD. "Speed studies were conducted that produced results favoring the increase of the posted speed limit."
Authorities advise motorists to be aware of the increase and drive with caution.
