Sergeant to request removal of SPD chief at meeting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A meeting will be held today, and one Shreveport police Sergeant will call for the removal of the current police chief from his position.
Sgt. Michael Carter is expected to ask to remove Police Chief Ben Raymond from his position today at a special meeting with the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
The meeting is slated for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.
Sgt. Carter accuses Chief Raymond of abusing his power; however, no details regarding this accusation have been released.
Chief Raymond was appointed as Substitute Police Chief after Chief Alan Crump went on medical leave.
Sgt. Carter serves as the Shreveport Police Union’s president.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
