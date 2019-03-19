School district mounts cameras on stop arms to catch drivers who pass stopped buses

HOLT, MI (WJRT/Gray News) - A Michigan school district is adding a new tool to stop drivers from passing school buses when the stop arm is out and red lights are blinking, WJRT reports.
Cameras mounted on the stop arm of Holt Public Schools buses are set up to take high definition photos of any vehicles passing. The photos will be able to show the driver, vehicle and license plate.
Police can use those photos to issue citations to the driver.
Last fall, a number of nationally high-profile accidents where drivers went around buses and injured or killed children.
In November, adults and children were injured while waiting for a school bus in Tampa, FL.
Earlier that week in Tupelo, MS, a 9-year-old was killed crossing the road to his stopped bus with flashing lights.
In October 2018, a woman in Indiana killed three siblings who were crossing the road to get on a bus.
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office offered the following advice for drivers to protect children getting on or off the bus:
- Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing.
- Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway.
- Slow down in or near school and residential areas.
- Look for clues such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles and playgrounds that indicate children might be in the area.
- Watch for children between parked cars and other objects.
