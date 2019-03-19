Photos released of suspects wanted for credit/debit card fraud

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force has received nearly a dozen reports of credit/debit card fraud in a matter of days.
With an increasing number of reports, investigators have released photos of the suspects wanted in connection to that fraud.
The thieves collected several account numbers from three financial institutions, including Barksdale Credit Union. Card holders are advised to check their accounts for unauthorized charges and look out for card skimmers.
Anyone with information on the suspects or to report a crime/suspicious activity call the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force at 318-741-8669.
