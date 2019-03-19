One dead, another arrested after overnight shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department responded to several calls of gun fire on the 1200 block of Elsie St on Monday, Mar. 18.
Once on the scene patrol officers attempted CPR on the male victim, identified as Tyshun Darty, 22 of Marshall.
Darty was transported to an area hospital but could not be revived and passed away.
Investigators identified the shooter as Nathan “Nate” Irving, 20 of Marshall.
Irving was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on one count of murder.
