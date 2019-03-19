NTSB: Pilot in fatal Harrison County plane crash not certified to fly that type of aircraft

The main wreckage, which consisted of the fragmented fuselage, empennage, inboard wings sections, and both engines that were found embedded about 6 to 8 feet below grade in wooded terrain about 62° and 10 nautical miles from [the East Texas Regional Airport].” The NTSB report stated. “One fuel tank was found fragmented near the main wreckage in the woods and one fuel tank was found in a clearway for an underground pipeline near the main wreckage.”