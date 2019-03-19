New glass studio and art school opening in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you are looking to learn about the art of stained glass, you now have another place to go here in the ArkLaTex.
On Thursday March 21, Sanctuary Glass Studio and Sanctuary Arts School will be hosting its grand opening at 6:30 p.m. at 1200 Marshall Street in Shreveport.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the studio and arts school.
The event will feature live glass blowing demonstrations, a buffet by Fat Calf Restaurant, beer from Red River Brewery and live music. The buffet costs $20 for adults and $10 sliders for kids.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 7:15 p.m.
Both Organizations were formed by Michelle Pennington and Eric Hess. Sanctuary Glass Studio will produce glass artwork and also offer classes and create-your-own sessions.
For more information, visit sanctuaryartsschool.org. To order tickets go to bit.ly/SASGRANDOPENING.
