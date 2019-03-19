Natchitoches man accused of distributing methamphetamines in Sabine Parish

Natchitoches man accused of distributing methamphetamines in Sabine Parish
BOOKED: Akili J. Robinson, 33, of Cloutierville, two counts of distribution of methamphetamines (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KSLA Staff | March 19, 2019 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:51 PM

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Several complaints about alleged drug activity at Millbrooke Apartments in Florien have led to an arrest by the Tri-Parish Narcotics Task Force.

Authorities today booked 33-year-old Akili J. Robinson, of Cloutierville, into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on two counts of distribution of methamphetamines.

Robinson also was arrested for failing to appear in court on a speeding violation in the town of Converse, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.