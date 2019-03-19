Missing woman’s body found wrapped in chain in creek

McCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSLA) - The disappearance of an Oklahoma woman now is being investigated as a homicide.
Authorities say 56-year-old Roxie Lenora Phillips Faizy was found dead about 7:30 p.m. Monday in a creek just west of Valliant, Okla.
Her body was wrapped in a chain; and her hands had been zip-tied, a state investigator said.
It was today before authorities positively identified her body.
Faizy last was seen Jan. 25 at a tanning salon in Broken Bow, Okla.
She failed to get to a high school basketball tournament she was expected to attend.
A few days later, Faizy’s husband reported her as missing.
Her family was offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to Faizy.
