Local women honored at 8th Annual Women’s Circle Ceremony

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The 8th Annual International Women’s Circle Ceremony celebrated women from Shreveport and around the world. The theme, “BalanceforBetter,” promotes awareness for change and gender balance.
The guest speaker for this year’s event was Dr. Kristine Pobele, a Major in the U.S Air Force. She is currently stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. “Events like this are important. It calls attention to very unique issues that woman face in the workplace," said Pobele.
“We want someone to take sisterhood away from here, that’s one of the main things we promote,” said Janie Gatlin, executive director of the Multicultural Center of the South.
The Multicultural Center of the South is an educational, historical, informational resource center supporting diverse cultures in Northwest Louisiana.
