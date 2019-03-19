KSLA News 12’s Christian Piekos to participate in Dancing for the Cure

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It’s time for one of KSLA News 12′s own to put on some dancing shoes — all for a great cause.
Christian Piekos was selected to represent KSLA News 12 in this year’s Susan G. Komen’s Dancing for the Cure. Christian will compete against other ArkLaTex media personalities for the coveted pink mirror ball trophy.
All money raised from Dancing for the Cure stays in the ArkLaTex, and is donated to Susan G. Komen of North Louisiana. The organization provides vital services for women diagnosed with breast cancer.
The competition is schedule for Friday, April 26 at the Horseshoe Riverdome.
