East Texas teenager goes missing
By Curtis Heyen | March 18, 2019 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 9:55 PM

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - A Texarkana area teenager has gone missing.

The Aware Foundation says 17-year-old Charity White, of Nash, Texas, last was seen when she left her job at Golden Chick in Texarkana, Texas, about 7 p.m. March 17. (Source: The Aware Foundation)

Now The AWARE Foundation is asking for your help in finding her.

She was wearing her work uniform, black jeans and black shoes.

White may travel to Arkansas or other areas of Texas, the agency reports.

Anyone with any information about White is being urged to call 911 or Nash police at (903) 838-0822.

