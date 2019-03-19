East Texas teenager goes missing

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - A Texarkana area teenager has gone missing.
Now The AWARE Foundation is asking for your help in finding her. Authorities have confirmed that she is still missing as of the morning of March 19.
Charity White, 17, of Nash, Texas last was seen when she left her job at Golden Chick in Texarkana, Texas, about 7 p.m. March 17.
She was wearing her work uniform, black jeans and black shoes.
White may travel to Arkansas or other areas of Texas, the agency reports.
Anyone with any information about White is being urged to call 911 or Nash police at (903) 838-0822.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.