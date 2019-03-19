East Texas student accused of bringing stolen gun onto campus

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas student is accused of bringing a stolen gun onto campus Tuesday morning.
Ladarious Kashone Cardwell-Forte, 17, of Texarkana, Texas, is being held in the Bi-State Justice Center jail on one count each of theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
In keeping with school policy and the federal Gun-free Schools Act, he also is automatically expelled for allegedly having a firearm on school property.
Authorities say the events that led to Cardwell-Forte’s arrest began Monday night.
That’s when Wake Village police contacted Bart Veal, Liberty-Eylau Independent School District’s police chief, about a 17-year-old threatening his ex-girlfriend with a weapon at a home.
On Tuesday morning, campus police tried to locate Cardwell-Forte at his residence but were told by the housing manager that he no longer lived there.
So campus police staked out the high school entrances before classes began for the day.
Cardwell-Forte was stopped at the west campus entrance and questioned.
Officers reportedly found the gun when they searched him.
Authorities’ investigation shows the weapon was reported stolen out of Texarkana.
“We are thankful for the proactive outreach from the Wake Village Police Department and the swift actions of the LEISD Police Department and high school administrators to ensure that this did not escalate into a more dangerous situation,” LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson said in a statement. “Their professionalism every day is an integral part to keeping all LEISD students safe and secure.”.
