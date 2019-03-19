DCFS: LA SNAP Benefits to be issued on modified schedule for April

(KSLA) - Those on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their April benefits on a different time, according to a news release issued today.
DCFS says in a news release they are trying to transition families to get back to the regular distribution schedule that was disrupted by the partial federal government shutdown in January.
The April schedule will be as follows:
- Recipients who usually receive their SNAP benefits on the 1st through 9th of each month will receive their benefits for April on their regular issuance date.
- Recipients who usually receive their benefits on the 10th through 14th of each month will receive their benefits on April 9.
May SNAP benefits will be issued according to the regular schedule: May 1 to May 14.
The new schedule will ensure that recipients do not go more than 40 days between benefits. March benefits were issued on March 1 & 2.
For more information about the issuance of SNAP benefits in Louisiana, visit the DCFS website at www.dcfs.la.gov.
