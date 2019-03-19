Another cool start, lots of sunshine

Good morning! It will be a cool start to your day with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across the area. No issues on your morning commute. Expect dry conditions and lots of sunshine once the sun rises later this morning. You will need the jacket and the sunglasses out the door.
Highs will get into the upper 60s later this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows won't drop that much into the mid 40s.
We will continue to have a very nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex through rest of this week. Temperatures will be back up into the low 70s through the tomorrow. Highs Wednesday in the upper 60s. We will continue to stay dry as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s with lots of sunshine. 70s continue for Friday, but a few clouds throughout the day.
Our next weather maker looks to move in for the weekend and towards the beginning of next week. A few afternoon are possible Saturday, otherwise cloudy skies. Scattered rain & thunderstorms possible for Sunday and Monday. A few rumbles of thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday, with low 70s on Sunday and Monday. You may need to have some indoor activities planned for this upcoming weekend.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
