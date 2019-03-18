Suspicious package spotted near Bi-State Justice Center, evacuations ordered

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - Crews are on scene after the discovery of a suspicious package near the Bi-State Justice Center.
Authorities got the call before 10 a.m. near the facility.
A package was spotted with wires coming out of it by a sheriff’s deputy. Crews said the package has cylinders inside the package as well.
An anonymous phone call was taken by authorities giving them a heads up about the package.
Authorities have ordered a 1 block radius evacuation from the Bi-State Justice Center.
A bomb squad from ElDorado, Arkansas will assist in checking the package.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
