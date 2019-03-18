Sherricka Fields Jones named as Shreveport’s CAO

“As ACAO, I assist the Mayor, CAO, and Department Directors with various fiscal and administrative matters. I facilitate, coordinate, and manage the preparation and process of the city’s more than $1 billion operating and capital budgets in accordance with the city charter,” said Fields Jones in an interview with LSUS. “The broad operations of the city require the ACAO to be flexible and carry out various quantitative and qualitative duties as assigned - including, but not limited to, working closely with the finance department to monitor the city’s budget amendments, budget performance and bond debt, and providing analysis and recommendations on various matters that pertain to the city.”