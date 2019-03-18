Sherricka Fields Jones named as Shreveport’s CAO

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - After being nominated by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Sherricka Fields Jones was unanimously confirmed by the City Council as the city's newest Chief Administrative Officer.
Fields Jones is the city's first African American woman in the position of CAO.
“Sherricka Fields Jones has a genius for finance," said Mayor Perkins in a news release. "She is, above all else, concerned with promoting sound fiscal policies. But she brings more than a sharp mind to the job. Her character is just as strong as her intellect. She is an indispensable part of our team.”
With a background in banking, Fields Jones became the Manager of Finance and Administrative Services for the Shreveport Airport Authority in 2012. Not too long after that, then Mayor Cedric Glover appointed her as Assistant CAO for Shreveport.
“As ACAO, I assist the Mayor, CAO, and Department Directors with various fiscal and administrative matters. I facilitate, coordinate, and manage the preparation and process of the city’s more than $1 billion operating and capital budgets in accordance with the city charter,” said Fields Jones in an interview with LSUS. “The broad operations of the city require the ACAO to be flexible and carry out various quantitative and qualitative duties as assigned - including, but not limited to, working closely with the finance department to monitor the city’s budget amendments, budget performance and bond debt, and providing analysis and recommendations on various matters that pertain to the city.”
She held that position throughout Mayor Ollie Tyler's time in office. When the then CAO resigned, Fields Jones was named acting CAO by Mayor Tyler.
Fields Jones has a Bachelors of Science in Finance and in Business Administration from Centenary College, and an MBA from LSU-Shreveport. In addition, she also holds an SEC Series 7 license to work in the regulated financial securities industry.
For more on Fields Jones, visit her alumna page at LSUS’s website.
