Sewerage district worker accused of stealing more than $1,400

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Sewerage District 2 worker is accused of stealing deposits from her employer.
Susan Walker Amaya, 53, of Greenwood, is free on bond after having been booked on a charge of felony theft.
An audit by the Louisiana legislative auditor’s office shows that more than $1,400 went missing between August and November, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Further investigation by Detective Mike King, of the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, shows that Amaya allegedly took cash payments from customers and kept the money for herself.
She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 1:10 p.m. March 15 and released on bond at 4:25 p.m. March 16, booking records show.
