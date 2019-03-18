Sewerage district worker accused of stealing more than $1,400

ARRESTED: Susan Walker Amaya, 53, of Greenwood, one count of felony theft (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Staff | March 18, 2019 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Sewerage District 2 worker is accused of stealing deposits from her employer.

Susan Walker Amaya, 53, of Greenwood, is free on bond after having been booked on a charge of felony theft.

An audit by the Louisiana legislative auditor’s office shows that more than $1,400 went missing between August and November, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Further investigation by Detective Mike King, of the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, shows that Amaya allegedly took cash payments from customers and kept the money for herself.

She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 1:10 p.m. March 15 and released on bond at 4:25 p.m. March 16, booking records show.

