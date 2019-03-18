Severe weather can happen at any time; so don’t forget to insure your property

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Storms can pop up at anytime in the ArkLaTex. And insurance agents say now is the time to get a policy.
Last weekend, three tornadoes trails of damage to homes and businesses as they made their way across Louisiana.
Some people who had damage say they didn’t have insurance on their property.
This left them with a massive problem of having to find the money for repairs.
Insurance agents encourage people to look for a company that thoroughly explains the policy they are selling.
“Find an insurance agent that will read the entire policy to you before you sign,” insurance agent Terri Dupont said. "You don’t want to have the wrong policy for when it’s time to file a claim. "
There are affordable insurance policies for your home, business, car, boat or other type of property, she added.
Dupont stressed that having insurance gives you a sense of protection in case of an emergency.
