Service despite damage

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Highland Park Baptist Church in Kilgore suffered some serious roof damage during last week’s storm, but that didn’t stop them from holding Sunday morning service.
“It was to show that even though we’ve gone through a tough storm and the church has been damaged, that’s not going to stop us from meeting,” said Beverly Borders, a member of the church. “The church is our building, but God considers the congregation his church, so as long as we gather in his name then He’s going to be there with us.”
The service consisted of prayers for the congregation, the church, the community and everyone impacted by the storm.
Pastor Riley Pippen credited the dedicated staff with getting the church up and running for Sunday’s service; especially, Kenneth Autrey and his wife -- the custodians for the church -- who were also celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary at Sunday’s service.
“When you’re celebrating something, that helps out,” said Kenneth Autrey, a member and custodian for the church. “You can raise your hands up and say ‘Praise the Lord!’ for things going on, because you’re not given the next day, so I’m thankful for every day.”
Pastor Pippen also explained to the congregation that the church’s insurance deductible had not yet been met, so they would be setting up a separate fund for members to give to.
